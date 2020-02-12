Posted: Feb 12, 2020 / 5:02 PM EST

/ Updated: February 12, 2020 / 5:02 p.m. EST

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – The latest addition to the craft brewing boom in Syracuse is Valentine’s Day, when Anything But Beer opens its first taproom and restaurant.

It will likely be a premiere for Syracuse when it opens in the historic building on the corner of South Salina Street and East Washington Street.

Anything but beer started two years ago with a production facility that made unique, grain-free carbonated alcoholic beverages.

The goal was to help bars and breweries better serve niche consumer segments by making products that serve people with dietary restrictions. or for people who don’t really like the taste of beer.

Logan Bonney, CEO and co-owner, told NewsChannel 9: “People kept popping up in the parking lot and calling our phones saying,” Hey, I’m here to drink beer, where am I going? ”

Bonney says: “It is a beautiful place with a lot of history. This building was built in 1876 and it was really exciting to highlight the features of this Gothic architecture that is here and to make it look like a warm, inviting place.”

You have plenty of space Anything But Beer also offers meals with a menu designed for people with dietary restrictions.

“I want the food to taste good and everyone to feel involved, even if someone is not gluten-free, they can still have it,” explains chef Adam Giordano.

One of his favorites on the menu is the fried chicken with potato starch, marinated in some delicious Asian flavors. Served with a sweet potato biscuit, some garlic and kale, and some baked beans that are homemade, Giordano calls “some of the best baked beans I’ve ever had”.

They say that everyone will like the food, from bread and baked goods to lunch and dinner, regardless of whether they have dietary restrictions or not.

In line with the inviting, welcome idea, Anything But Beer also offers craft beers from local brewers like Stout Beard in Westcott and Seneca Street Brew Pub in Manlius.

Bonney says they have a tow tower for it.

“It’s a completely separate system. This is a kegerator, and we have all the taps here, so there’s no chance of cross-contamination if someone worries about different dietary restrictions,” said Bonney.

Anything but a beer bar and restaurant open at 4 p.m. open for lunch and dinner on Friday, Valentine’s Day, and then seven days a week.

They will also provide local businesses in downtown with lunch delivery options.

Click here for more information about Anything But Beer and to make dinner reservations recommended for the first few weeks.

More from NewsChannel 9:

