With Bernie Sanders largely secluded in Washington, D.C., late last month prior to the critical caucuses in Iowa, the Senator campaign in Vermont carried out what is probably the biggest weapon: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. And crossed the state, delivered Ocasio-Cortez, drew massive crowds and pushed the message of progressive populism and younger voters underlying the Sanders campaign. The celebrity of Ocasio-Cortez is greater than politics and provides a power that few campaign substitutes can match. She is the final leader of the youth and left, often mentioned as a possible candidate for the Senate, or even the presidency in 2024. Ocasio-Cortez has undeniably been a blessing for the Sanders campaign – she approved it in October when he recovered from his heart attack, which was crucial for him to regain his momentum. But the strength and independence of Ocasio-Cortez make her a wildcard. In Aowa, while AOC was not exactly rogue, her performance sparked some tension between herself and the Sanders campaign.

After the three-day stint of Ocasio-Cortez, Sanders campaign manager, Faiz shakir, the AOC campaign manager texted to express his dissatisfaction with aspects of her performance, according to a source familiar with the exchange. In particular, the Sanders campaign was simulated that Ocasio-Cortez did not name Sanders when she closed a campaign event at the University of Iowa at the end of Friday last month – a fact that Fox News picked up. (The Sanders campaign noted that this was one of the first campaign events that Ocasio-Cortez did without Sanders, which she would normally introduce at the end of her comments, but he was in Washington, DC for the deposition penalty. Any reminder to to mention the senator was “benign ribs,” according to the campaign.)

The comments of Ocasio-Cortez on the abolition of US immigration and customs enforcement and customs and border patrols were also considered by some within the Sanders campaign to be too far-reaching because they deviated from Sanders’ attitude to encouraging people not to cooperate with law enforcement agencies, according to this source. At an event in Ames, Iowa, Ocasio-Cortez said to the crowd: “Organizing is about discouraging people when you begin to see that ICE and CBP are in communities trying to keep people safe.” She continued: “I’m not here to reform some of these systems when we talk about immigration. I’m here because Senator Sanders has actually committed to split ICE and CBP. That’s why I’m here.” (Ocasio -Cortez’s campaign declined to comment.)

Abolition of ICE is an important platform for AOC and a number of other progressive figures, including congress women Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, who have also subscribed to Sanders. In the past, Sanders has committed himself to stricter immigration laws than those supported by some of his progressive colleagues, although he has been addressed more recently. He has previously criticized comments about ‘open borders’. His ambitious immigration plan now calls for the dismantling of CBP and ICE and for the current functions of the agencies to be delegated to other federal agencies, including state and treasury departments. as the complete demilitarization of the southern border. But immigration can be a hot button in states like Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Michigan, where democrats must win, and some thought AOC had abandoned the script. (The Sanders campaign said that Ocasio-Cortez was unaware and how she talks about these issues is how Senator Sanders talks about these issues.)

Ocasio-Cortez and her team, after all they had done for Sanders, would be irritated because they were called up on the carpet. And the AOC team would also have worried about the radio host Joe RoganControversial unofficial approval from Sanders. The Thursday before Ocasio-Cortez’s whirlwind tour through Iowa, Sanders tweeted a Rogan video clip in which the libertarian-leaning host and comedian said he would “probably vote for Bernie.” “He as a human being, when I was hanging out with him, I believe in him, I like him, I really like him,” Rogan said in an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience. “What Bernie stands for is a man – look , you could dig up dirt on every human being that ever existed if you catch them at their worst moment and you magnify those moments and cut out everything else and show you only those worst moments. find a lot with Bernie, “Rogan continued.” He has been insanely consistent throughout his life. He actually says the same thing all his life for the same thing. And that in itself is a very powerful structure to work from. “

