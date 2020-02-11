Advertisement

Apex Legends Update 1.29 is officially live and starts with the Valentine’s Day rendezvous event announced in a blog post on Monday afternoon. While the event itself doesn’t offer much more than a return mode, XP boosts, and a few stimuli, it’s just there to keep players in touch with the recently released Season 4 content. Read the patch notes below, courtesy of a post on the game’s official subreddit.

Apex Legends Update 1.29 patch notes

What’s on Valentine’s Day rendezvous:

Log in to get your Valentines 2020 badge

Duos returns for a limited time

“Double” XP Boost

Face up to a buddy and earn double XP (up to 20,000 per day)

New and returned valentine items

Two new Pathfinder and Nessie gun tags



Return of the DMR “Through the Heart” and the banner “Love of the Game” from last year at a special price

The main incentive for update 1.29 is the content of the Valentine’s Day rendezvous. As described above, the event runs until February 18 and includes a collective badge, duo returns, and double XP rewards for those who line up in limited time mode. But as with any Apex Legends event, the Valentine’s Day rendezvous would not be complete without new cosmetic products to unlock and buy. Leaks revealed new stimuli for Pathfinder and Nessie, and that’s exactly what you’ll get. The existing “Through the Heart” DMR skin and the “Love of the Game” banner are also sold at a discount.

This update will appear just a few hours after the release of Patch 1.28, which was released in the background, to address Season 4 performance issues for PS4 and Xbox One. While most users believe that the new build improves the situation, there is still a lot to be done to ensure that stuttering is eliminated forever. Since update 1.29 appears to focus almost entirely on content, you shouldn’t expect major frame rate overhauls today.

Apex Legends is now available for Xbox One, PS4 and PC.

What do you think about the Valentine’s Day rendezvous in Apex Legends? Are your performance issues resolved after installing update 1.29? Tell us in the comments!

