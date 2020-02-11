Advertisement

NICOSIA, Cyprus – Cypriot champion APOEL Nicosia fired coach Kare Ingebrigtsen on Tuesday after only 45 days on the job.

The 54-year-old Norwegian has had four wins, two draws and four losses during his time with the club, which is having trouble keeping the championship title for the eighth consecutive year.

APOEL thanked Ingebrigsten for his “best efforts” during his short term. His last game was a 0-1 loss to AEK Larnaca over the weekend, which Ingebritsen described as the team’s worst performance under his leadership.

APOEL is currently third overall, three points behind Omonia Nicosia and five points behind leaders Anorthosis Famagusta.

Marinos Ouzounidis is reported to take over the management of APOEL. The Greek coach played at APOEL for three years from 2001 to 2003 and trained for another three years from 2006 to 2009.

With Ingebrigtsen’s departure, APOEL has gone through eleven coaches in the past seven years.

