New Delhi: There was great unrest at Lok Sabha on Friday when Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan asked former Congress President Rahul Gandhi to apologize for a remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an election earlier this week.

Within minutes of Dr. Harsh Vardhan faced MPs from both the Treasury and the Opposition as if on a battlefield and almost got hit.

It all started when Virudhnagar Manickam Tagore’s congressman, at the moment the minister read the apology to the House of Representatives, jumped into the well, and approached the minister, by BJP MPs led by Kaiserganj MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh was stopped.

When both sides almost collapsed, the Congressman of Ernakulum Hibi Eden was seen as a peacemaker and led Mr. Tagore out of close combat.

After the house was adjourned by the spokesman, MPs were seen shouting at each other by both the ruling party and the opposition. Many stayed in the well.

Shortly afterwards, both Rahul Gandhi and the Lok Sabha leader of the congress, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary, met with speaker Om Birla and called for Dr. Harsh Vardhan on

I should apologize and give Mr. Gandhi an opportunity to speak in the house.

In a separate complaint to the spokesman, Mr. Tagore claimed that he had been ill-treated and said that the CCTV material had to be seen to be taken.

Later, Mr. Gandhi told the media outside Parliament that he attacked the Prime Minister for his “tubelight” comment against him in the House of Representatives on Thursday, saying, “Usually a prime minister has a certain status, a prime minister one.” A certain way of behaving, a certain stature that our prime minister doesn’t have. He doesn’t act like a prime minister. “

Mr. Gandhi said: “We are oppressed and cannot speak in Parliament. You suppressed our voices. “

Congress also contested the fact that the minister decided to apologize when he got up to answer a question from Mr. Gandhi about the status of Wayanad medical schools.

“After a lot of patience and perseverance, you can ask a question at Lok Sabha. The minister has trampled on Parliament’s rights, ”said Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary.

Meanwhile, the ruling side insisted that Mr. Gandhi apologize. Meetings were held in the Chamber of Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Prahlad Joshi, which later reaffirmed Parliament’s request.

