ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) – Employees from app-based companies like Uber and Lyft spoke to New York lawmakers about maintaining flexibility in their industry.

Drivers from companies like Postmates and Lyft stated that flexible working hours were often the key to the job.

“Lyft did this because otherwise I wouldn’t be able to take care of my daughter and pursue a career in professional wrestling,” said Lyft driver Josh McFee.

However, some gig workers fear that New York may include more regulations in the books.

“There is a desire for protection for workers, but I think that the desire to maintain their flexibility is surpassed,” said Christina Fisher of Flexible Work for New York Coalition. “This is their top priority if they are able to start and stop when, where and how they want, if they want to work for multiple platforms when they need to.”

A new law (“AB5”) has recently entered into force in the US state of California that classifies some independent contractors as employees. Proponents say it is designed to give app-based workers and other freelancers more rights, such as minimum wages, unemployment insurance, and paid sick leave.

In New York, a proposal is under consideration to also investigate dependent workers.

According to the “Flexible Work for New York Coalition”, if a law similar to that in California is passed, it could also affect consumers.

“I will not continue this work once it becomes mandatory because I am now an employee,” said Postmates’ Chris Pratt.

“We will see an increase in costs and a loss of jobs,” said Fisher.

