MOST IMPORTANT POINTS

Allegedly Apple is releasing a new AirPods Pro version

According to a new report, the new product is called Apple AirPods Pro Lite

No further details about the product have been disclosed

The Apple AirPods Pro is one of the most successful products from the Cupertino company. In fact, Apple today suffers from a crunching supply because it could not meet the requirements of the product. A new report claims that the Cupertino company could work on a new Apple AirPods Pro Lite.

AirPods Pro Lite

A new report from the Taiwan-based publication Digitimes reveals that Apple is working with supply chain partners on some of its upcoming products, including the AirPods Pro Lite. The report also mentions other products such as iMac, iPad and Apple Watch, all of which will release a new version this year. Digitimes does not elaborate on the details of the Lite version of the AirPods Pro.

What can we expect from it?

The AirPods Pro Lite can be a version that does not have the high-quality specifications of the AirPods Pro. It can drop the active noise cancellation, as well as the adaptive equalization function that many users like about the AirPods Pro. Since this is the “Lite” version, consumers could expect a relatively affordable price for the upcoming products compared to the Pro brother or sister.

Apple’s AirPods are out of stock. Photo: Florian Media – Pixabay

Last October, Apple CEO Tim Cook looked at the AirPods Pro, not as a successor to the AirPods, but as a unique product line. During this time the CEO could already point out the future iterations of the product. A few days ago we also heard rumors that the Cupertino company is working on high-quality over-ear headphones that could arrive later this year.

Other details

A few weeks ago, several sites reported that Apple was suffering from the AirPods Pro supply crunch. Tim Cook, when asked when the company could solve the problem, was also uncertain and said they were working to find a solution to this problem as quickly as possible. At this moment nothing has been confirmed about the AirPods Pro Lite.

But there is a good chance that the product will reach the market quickly, since Digitimes has been accurate in most reports. Apple may have many plans for its wireless earbuds segment since the success of AirPods and AirPods Pro.

.