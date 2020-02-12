Advertisement

Apple currently has a patent that turns the headlights of a car into smart headlights. The new headlight design helps the driver because it highlights obstacles, pedestrians and other indicated objects. This feature may be found in the Project Titan car that Apple is currently developing.

In the Apple patent filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office shows the patent “System and method for light and image projection” a design for an advanced headlight system for a car. The system integrates itself with the car’s assistance functions and marks obstacles on the road while being watched. Most car assistance functions often require a dashboard screen to display these assistance warnings and require drivers to take a look at them.

The patent also adds a function to the headlights that shine slightly differently, depending on the obstacles that stand in the way. The lights would follow the shape of a pedestrian to help the driver orientate faster and respond accordingly. Other symbols or light colors can also be used to mark vehicles, obstacles and other objects on the road.

Apple is currently developing the Project Titan electric car and has not yet revealed any details about it. This new system can be added to the car to help Apple better compete against the competition. Many car companies are struggling to compete with Tesla, which has the strong lead in the industry. Apple must offer a new feature on the Project Titan and it could be this headlight system.

However, many of Apple’s patents often remain patents and are never taken into production as actual products or functions of their existing devices. Fans must wait to see if this feature will be added to the Project Titan as soon as it is revealed. The Project Titan electric car may have announced details about the Apple event in March or about the Worldwide Developers Conference 2020 in June.

An Apple director recently met with motor vehicle drivers in California to discuss the regulations for autonomous cars. Photo: Reuters / Aly Song

