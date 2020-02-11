Advertisement

Apple Card users can now export their transaction data to an OFX file format for use with third-party financial apps like Quicken and Mint, Kyle Seth Gray noted. The option appears when monthly billing is available.

The export function was introduced for the first time last month, but only with support for CSV files.

Export and download Apple card transactions

Open the Wallet app on your iPhone and tap Apple Card. Tap Card Credit. Under Instructions, tap the instruction you want to export. Tap Export Transactions and choose CSV or OFX.

Apple launched its credit card in the U.S. in August. Key features include color-coded expense reports in the Wallet app, no fees that go beyond applicable interest rates, and a cashback of up to three percent for purchases that are paid out daily.

To apply for an ‌Apple Card‌, simply open the Wallet app on an iPhone with iOS 12.4 or higher, tap the plus sign in the upper right corner and follow the instructions on the screen. The process takes only a few minutes, and if it is approved, your digital “Apple Card” is immediately ready for purchase. A titanium-based physical Apple Card is also available for retail stores that don’t accept contactless payments.

