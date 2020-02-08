Advertisement

Coronavirus infections continue to grow. From last night until this morning, the coronavirus tracking website at Johns Hopkins University registered 3,173 new cases of the disease – a 10% increase. Compared with a week ago, the 31,526 confirmed cases today represent 179% more infections.

A total of 638 people died from the corona virus and 1,764 patients were fully recovered.

The activities in China, the origin of the disease and the country most affected today by coronavirus (99% of all reported cases) are starting to feel serious consequences.

For example in Shenzen, Bloomberg Foxconn reports, Apple(NASDAQ: AAPL) primary contractor for the production of iPhones and other electronic devices, has instructed employees not to return to work at the end of their Lunar New Year vacation on February 10.

At least two companies, Canadian goose (NYSE: GOOS) and Burberry (OTC: BURBY), coronavirus concerns have been blamed for reductions in their forward-profit guidance. A third cloth, VF Corp. (NYSE: VFC) says it will temporarily close 60% of its stores in China in response to the health crisis.

And worries about coronavirus are felt even outside of China. With reference to the fear of infection, two major technology companies, those of Sweden Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and those of South Korea LG Electronics, have withdrawn from the upcoming MWC Barcelona 2020 technical conference. A third tech giant, the one from Finland Nokia (NYSE: NOK), considering a similar move.

And closer to home, the Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) cruise ship Anthem of the Seas was aboard officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the port of Bayonne, New Jersey, who screened 27 passengers for coronavirus and removed four from the ship for evaluation in a local hospital.

Royal Caribbean shares fell 11% this morning from 11 AM EST in response to the news.

