Last week, BlueMail co-founders Ben Volach and Dan Volach wrote an open letter encouraging developers who felt that Apple had thrown them out of the App Store or treated them unfairly to share their stories.

BlueMail itself was removed from the Mac App Store in June 2019 after Apple found that the app violated several App Store Review Guidelines. However, the Volach brothers disagreed, arguing that Apple was “unwilling to solve the problem” and “relocated” provided explanations for why the app was removed from the Mac App Store and why it could not be restored.

Apple has responded to this and rejected many BlueMail claims, noting that the App Store review guidelines apply equally to all developers.

In a statement from MacRumors last week, Apple said it “has tried several times to help bring their BlueMail app back to the Mac App Store,” but said “they declined our help” , Apple added that BlueMail “proposes to override basic data security measures that expose users’ computers to malware that can harm their Mac and compromise their privacy.”

However, BlueMail returned to the Mac App Store just a few days later. According to BlueMail, this is “proof that the speech works”.

“When we wrote to Tim Cook in November, we heard it in a few hours. When we wrote to Apple’s developer community, BlueMail was back in the App Store within a week,” said Dan Volach, co-founder of Blix. “If you’re too scared to report, you should take this as proof that the speech is working. For Apple, we’d like to reaffirm that everything we want developers to do is an opportunity to be treated fairly.”

However, Apple’s response suggests that BlueMail has so far refused to take the necessary steps to restore the app to the Mac App Store.

According to Apple, the developer technical support team has instructed the BlueMail team to make changes to the packaging of the Mac app to address a security and privacy warning issue that results from creating a new binary with a bundle ID results, which changes with every start.

According to Apple, on February 7, two days after the open letter to the developers, BlueMail finally submitted a revised version of its app with updated binary respect for gatekeepers. According to Apple, the App Review team has found that the previous issues have been resolved so it can return to the Mac App Store on Monday.

Nevertheless, BlueMail parent company Blix said today that it had no intention of dropping its lawsuit against Apple, which, in addition to removing BlueMail from the Mac App Store, meant “suppressing its iOS app” and ” Blix patented “technology goes beyond” signing in to Apple. ”

“We are happy that users can get BlueMail again through the Mac App Store, but we know that this is not the end. Our experience has shown that Apple is too powerful until the app review process includes effective reviews and considerations small developers, “said Ben Volach, co-founder of Blix. “One solution could be to include external independent members and observers on Apple’s App Review Board, just as a public company board of directors represents its shareholders.”

The BlueMail parent company Blix filed a lawsuit against Apple in October 2019 alleging that the “Hide my email address” feature of “Sign in with Apple” violates the patented technology. The complaint also accuses Apple of anti-competitive behavior, including removing BlueMail from the Mac App Store.

