Advertisement

Late yesterday morning, Apple released two developer press releases covering updates to the Universal Purchase and App Store categories. Developers were also asked to prepare their watchOS apps for in-app purchase.

Advertisement

Updates to the Universal Purchase and App Store categories

From March 2020, developers will be able to sell iOS, iPadOS, macOS and tvOS versions of their app as a universal purchase, so customers can only buy their app and in-app purchases cross-platform once.

Developers can create a new app for these platforms using a single app record in App Store Connect, or add platforms to their existing app record. First build and test your apps with a single package ID with Xcode 11.4 Beta.

In addition, categories in the App Store and Mac App Store will be standardized to take this change into account and to make developer apps easier to find. The following changes are made.

Apple tells developers they can choose the following categories for iOS apps: Developer Tools and Graphics & Design.

You can select the following categories for macOS apps: “Books”, “Food & Drink”, “Magazines & Newspapers”, “Navigation” and “Shopping”.

The categories “Photography” and “Video” in the Mac App Store are combined to “Photo & Video”. Mac apps and pending updates with the “Photography” or “Video” category selected in the App Store Connect are automatically moved to the combined category.

“Kids” is no longer a sub-category under “Games” in the Mac App Store.

As a reminder, developers can change the categories and subcategories associated with their app at any time with an app update.

Apple references:

Learn how to set up universal buying in Xcode

Learn how to edit app information in App Store Connect

Prepare your watchOS apps for in-app purchase

Apple informs its developers that with the release of watchOS 6.2, they can offer in-app purchases directly in their watchOS apps, so users can access premium content, digital goods, subscriptions, and more from their wrists. Download the Xcode 11.4 beta today, implement the StoreKit API, and build it for the beta version of watchOS 6.2.

Apple references:

View WatchKit documentation

View StoreKit documentation

Advertisement