Apple is developing iPadOS 13.4 and iOS 13.4 beta today

The company has not yet announced when the iOS 13.4 and iPadOs 13.4 updates would be released to users

Apple introduces many improvements with the iPadOS and iOS 13.4 updates

The technical juggernaut from Cupertino turns off the iPadOS 13.4 and iOS 13.4 builds to developers. So far, the company has not yet announced when the new iOS and iPadOS builds would be available to users. But based on the release notes both contain exciting functions.

Devices compatible with iPadOS 13.4 and iOS 13.4

When the iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4 are finally released, iPhone and iPad users can download it and install it on their devices over the air. The iOS 13.4 would be compatible with iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 11, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR and iPhone X. Owners of iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6s , iPhone 6s Plus and iPhone SE can also download this build on their devices.

For the construction of the iPadOS 13.4, compatible devices are 12.9-inch iPad Pro 3rd generation, 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2nd generation and 12.9-inch iPad Pro 1st generation. Owners of 10.5-inch iPad Pro, 9.7-inch iPad Pro, iPad Air 3rd generation and iPad Air 2 were also able to download and install the iPadOS 13.4 update on their devices. Other compatible devices include the iPad 6th generation, iPad 5th generation, iPad mini 5th generation, iPad mini 4 and iPod touch 7th generation.

Expected iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4 functions

Based on the release note, both iPadOS 13.4 and iOS 13.4 updates would introduce nine new types of emoji stickers, CarPlay enhancements, new Mail App update, location services enhancements, and iCloud folder sharing. It would also introduce improvements to Carkey and, hopefully, fixes. In addition, both iPadOS 13.4 and iOS 13.4 updates would introduce Universal macOS, iOS, tvOS purchases.

How to install updates for iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4

The latest builds are currently in the beta phase, which means that it is only available to developers. However, when Apple rolls out the latest builds, users can download them over the air. To download and install the update, go to Settings, General, then find Software Update and click Download and Install.

The iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4 are also available via iTunes. To use iTunes, connect your iOS device to a computer. It is also essential that your device has sufficient battery life when you install the iOS and iPadOS builds.

