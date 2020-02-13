An Apple engineer who recently died in a crash of his Tesla Model X when it crashed into a concrete barrier had previously complained about the malfunction of Tesla’s “autopilot” on that particular stretch of highway, according to newly released NTSB documents.

The crash, which killed 38-year-old Walter Huang in March 2018, occurred near Mountain View, California and is under investigation by the NTSB. The board is also investigating an accident in Delray Beach, Florida that occurred about a year later, in which another driver, Jeremy Banner, was killed.

The published documents show that Huang told his wife that the autopilot system in his Tesla vehicle had previously turned his SUV toward the same barrier on US 101 near Mountain View, the same area where he would later crash , When asked by the NTSB about the Huang accident, the family lawyer said, “Walter said the car would drive to the barrier in the morning when he went to work.”

Records from iPhone retrieved from the crash show that Huang may have used the device before the accident. A transfer from the device was reportedly only one minute before the crash. The entire NTSB board is expected to hold a hearing on the Mountain View crash on February 25. At this point, it will determine the cause of the accident and make safety recommendations.

