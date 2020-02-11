Advertisement

According to new data from Counterpoint Research, Apple is expected to sell more than 100 million real wireless hearing aids in 2020 as it continues to dominate the global market.

In a report released today, Counterpoint said that the global market size for true wireless hearing aids exceeded expectations and grew 53 percent in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to the same quarter last year.

A total of 51 million units were sold in the quarter, while 130 million units were sold in the full year. The main drivers of the quarter were the USA, which, with growth of 76 percent compared to the previous year, had a 35 percent share of the world market. Seasonal promotions and AirPods Pro launch by Apple in late October.



The launch of Apple’s new AirPods Pro model at the end of October helped the company achieve 44% steady growth in the fourth quarter of 19, with 6 million units sold despite delivery bottlenecks. Apple’s market share declined slightly to 41% qoq as efforts were made to keep pace with the rapid overall market growth. The market share for the full year reached 47%.

Looking to the coming year for the real wireless hearing aid market, Counterpoint senior analyst Liz Lee said:



“We expect Apple to sell more than 100 million real wireless hearing aids in 2020, including AirPods Pros, to maintain its comfortable lead in the market. Real competition will be second, especially in the premium market : Samsung Selling 8 Million Galaxy Buds Last year will require further improvements over the Galaxy Buds Plus, including noise reduction and other advanced features and designs to beat the competition. “The positive numbers have been posted, despite concerns that the production of “AirPods” and “AirPods Pro” could be affected by the outbreak of the corona virus, which leads to a greater supply shortage.

In an investor report in January, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo expects the Chinese company Goertek to start assembling “AirPods Pro” in the first half of the year. The addition of a second provider in addition to Luxshare Precision should help improve the supply of popular headphones, which continue to be shipped for several weeks on Apple.com.

Rumor has it that Apple is considering bundling “AirPods” with future iPhone models in 2020. However, given the high price of “AirPods” and its popularity as a standalone product, this is unlikely.

Rumor has it that Apple plans to complete its portable audio range with a set of high-quality over-ear headphones, which Kuo says will be developed at Apple’s Cupertino headquarters. Kuo has not given any details about these headphones, other than the claim that they support Bluetooth. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman previously reported that Apple-branded over-ear headphones are under development, but it is unclear whether they have been deleted, become Beats Solo Pro, or otherwise.

