Apple is expanding its Augmented Reality Quick Look feature, which allows users to see Augmented Reality versions of products they want to buy directly in their homes.

According to CNET and TechCrunch, Apple has updated the Quick Look preview feature in Safari to allow retailers to add links and buttons to the augmented reality experience.

When browsing websites like Home Depot, Wayfair, Bang & Olufsen, and 1-800-Flowers, customers now see options to shop and learn more about a product while previewing it in AR mode.

Apple has added the Quick Look Browsing function to Safari 2018. On websites where it has been implemented, a button for placing a 3D object in a room is added so that size, shape and other functions can be previewed before purchase.

Apple introduced the new link and button tools in iOS 13 and previewed them at WWDC. However, retailers have just started to integrate the new features.

Before adding links and other information at the bottom of the augmented reality display window, users must use the experience to complete the purchase or learn more about an item.

The links essentially optimize the purchasing process and make it easier to add an item to a shopping cart, find a nearby store or chat with customer service.

Later this year, Apple plans to further improve Quick Look with a spatial audio feature that is included in the iOS 13.4 beta. With spatial audio, shopping sites and other augmented reality sites in Safari can add audio to the experience.