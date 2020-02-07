Advertisement

In 2017, Apple confirmed what many suspected that Apple’s iPhone slows down with OS updates.

The story was a bit more complicated: Apple has throttled iPhones via operating system updates, so old batteries (and some say they are of poor quality) last longer. However, what Apple failed to do was tell iPhone owners that a simple battery change could make their iPhone work as good as new, so there is no need to buy a new iPhone to regain performance.

In the end, Apple made up for it by offering most iPhone users a replacement for the iPhone worth $ 20.

Advertisement

However, the wheels of justice operate very slowly, and today the French Anti-Fraud Directorate General (DGCCRF) announced that Apple has imposed a € 25 million fine for its fraudulent practices, which Apple has agreed to figures.

Apple has also been forced to make a public statement on its website that states:

In December 2017, the Paris Public Prosecutor’s Office received a complaint from a consumer association. This complaint relates to the Apple Group, for facts that would have been, in particular, the proliferation of iOS operating system updates that would have slowed down certain iPhones without first notifying customers and users.

At the end of its investigation, the DGCCRF’s National Investigation Service estimates that the Apple Group has neglected to commit the offense of misleading business practice (Article L. 121-3 of the Consumption Code) by failing to notify consumers and users. The presence of a dynamic power management system that is included in the iOS updates from version 10.2.1 and under certain circumstances can slow the operation of category 6, 7 and SE iPhones, especially iPhones with old batteries. A crime report was sent to the prosecutor.

With the approval of the public prosecutor, Apple Inc. was proposed a significant transaction penalty that they accepted.

While the statement states that it was a significant fine of $ 25 million, it is less than a tenth of 2019’s $ 260 billion revenue.

However, Europe is known to tighten fines if the offenses continue. We hope Apple takes this into account and is more open to future iPhone users.

About Neowin

Advertisement