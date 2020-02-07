Advertisement

Apple has been fined $ 25 million by a French consumer fraud group for deliberately slowing down some iPhone models with a software update.

The Directorate-General for Competition, Consumption and Anti-Fraud (DGCCRF), which is part of the country’s Ministry of Economy, concluded that Apple has not informed users that iOS updates for older iPhones could slow down their devices.

The DGCCRF announced its results in a Friday press release:



“After an investigation by the Directorate-General for Competition, Consumption and Anti-Fraud (DGCCRF) and the approval of the Paris public prosecutor, the Apple Group agreed to pay a fine of € 25 million in criminal proceedings.

“The DGCCRF was seized by the Paris prosecutor’s office on January 5, 2018, to investigate an association’s complaint against Apple. It found that” iPhone “owners have not been informed that the iOS operating system updates they have installed (10.2.1 and 11.2) were likely to slow down the operation of your device.

“These updates, released in 2017, included a dynamic power management device that, under certain circumstances, and especially old batteries, could slow the function of the” iPhone 6 “,” SE “and” 7 “models.”

The investigation followed Apple’s admission in 2017 that it slows down some older iPhones with dead batteries in times of maximum power consumption to prevent unexpected shutdowns.

When the controversy surrounding the “iPhone slowdown” reached its peak, Apple apologized for the lack of communication and offered affected customers cheap iPhone battery replacement. The company always believed that the features were designed to last as long as possible for the “iPhone” and were not implemented to force upgrades.

With this in mind, Apple has accepted an agreement with the French public prosecutor’s office to pay the fine of € 25 million and to publish a one-month press release on its website.

