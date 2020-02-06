Advertisement

Apple announced a new Independent Repair Provider program last summer that provides independent repair companies with the original parts, tools, repair manuals, and training from Apple Authorized Service Providers.

The change was made under repair right laws that have been proposed in several states and against which Apple has campaigned. According to the laws on the right to repair, Apple would have to provide parts, manuals and more so that repairs can be carried out by any repair shop. Apple therefore decided to circumvent these laws with its own program.

Image via iFixit

As it turns out, in order to participate in the Independent Repair Provider program, garages have to sign an extremely invasive contract that lawyers and repair attorneys call “crazy”.

The motherboard provided details of the contract, requiring repair companies to approve unannounced audits and inspections by Apple to determine whether “prohibited” repair components are used, which can result in fines.

Even if a store leaves the program, Apple can review it for up to five years. Repair shops need to provide Apple with information about their customers, including names, phone numbers, and home addresses.

Customers who receive the service from an independent repair facility must sign a confirmation that they understand that they will not receive repairs from an Apple-authorized repair facility, and that Apple does not guarantee the repair, according to Nathan Proctor, the Proponents of motherboard repair are essentially entitled to advertise against themselves.

Businesses that work with Apple for deliveries must avoid all “prohibited products” that include both counterfeit parts and “products or service parts that infringe Apple’s intellectual property,” which legal experts believe is not clearly worded. Apple is also able to confiscate prohibited products, which is a potential problem as many repair shops also repair non-Apple devices.

“This is an ambiguous, subjective, and potentially very broad definition,” said Aaron Perzanowski, a law professor at Case Western Reserve University. “This gives Apple a significant impact on the companies that sign this agreement.” Repairers who violate Apple rules may be forced to pay Apple $ 1,000 for each transaction during an audit period if more than two percent of the business affects “prohibited products.”

Kit Walsh, an EFF lawyer, told Motherboard that Apple has the authority “to impose potentially damaging costs and penalties on the repair shop” and that stores that sign Apple’s repair notice and then repair other manufacturers’ devices do so So at your own risk.

Some repair shops contacted by Motherboard said they would not agree to participate in Apple’s program due to the “stressful” terms of the contract, while others “appreciated the possibility” of getting parts from Apple.

Apple declined to answer certain questions from Motherboard about the contract it provides to repair shops, but did not contest the accuracy of the contractual terms that the website shared. Apple said in a statement that it is working with interested parties and plans to update the language in its materials based on feedback.

“We are committed to providing our customers with more options and locations for safe and reliable repairs,” Apple told Motherboard in a statement. “With our new program for independent repair providers, repair companies of all sizes can access original parts, training and tools that are required to carry out the most common iPhone repairs. We are pleased about the initial response and the great interest. We work closely with interested parties For parties, we will update the language in our materials to take into account their feedback. “Although Apple has launched the Independent Repair Program, it continues to fight the right to repair through the commercial groups that represent it, and the IRP does so as evidence Used consumers have a wide range of repair options.

For more information on the terms of the contract, the thoughts of Right to Repair proponents, and Apple’s efforts to break the right to repair laws, see the full motherboard article.

