Apple released a patent filing report last week entitled “Apple Patent Reveals That Apple Watch’s Digital Crown has been removed and replaced with an optical system”. The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office today released an Apple patent application announcing that another Apple development team is working to make the digital crown more relevant by adding Touch ID to the mechanism.

A future Apple Watch, according to Apple, may include a housing that defines a side surface of the electronic watch, a transparent cover that is coupled to the housing and defines a front surface of the electronic watch, an image sensor element, and a crown that extends therefrom the side of the housing and define an imaging area.

The crown may include a light directing feature configured to direct an image of an object in contact with the imaging surface onto the imaging elementlike a finger,

The electronic watch may further include a display positioned at least partially in the housing and a touch sensor positioned under the transparent cover and configured to sense touch inputs applied to the transparent cover.

The crown may have a head with a translucent portion that defines the imaging surface and a translucent shaft configured to receive light from the light directing feature. The translucent part of the head can be transparent to infrared radiation and opaque to visible light. The translucent wave can be configured to direct the light to the image sensor element. The head and the translucent shaft can be parts of a monolithic translucent element.

A number of patent figures starting with FIG. 3 shows a partial cross-sectional view of an exemplary portable electronic device with a crown having a light directing feature and a user rolling his finger over the device obtained biometrically as a form of touch ID.

Apple specifically states that “Apple’s patent Figures 4A through 4D show a bare finger and a fingerprintThe above apple patent 4A shows the Apple Watch (# 400) receiving input from a finger (# 401); 4B shows an exemplary image sensor element (No. 424). When the user’s finger rolls over the digital crown. The user’s finger features that are visible to the image sensor element pick up the ridges or other features of the finger’s skin.

A crown, and in particular a head of a crown, can also be shaped or configured to serve as a lens to aid in the imaging functionality of a device.

Apple’s patent Figures 5A through 5D below illustrate how a lens feature on a crown can allow a device to reject or otherwise ignore images that do not correspond to a finger that is in contact with the crown. For example, a lens function can be configured so that only objects in direct contact with the crown are sharply imaged. COWARD. 5A shows an exemplary electronic device 500 that receives input from a finger 501.

Apple’s patent ABB. 5C shows the Apple Watch (electronic device # 500) with the finger (# 501) raised a distance from the image surface # 516 (e.g. moved in a direction indicated by arrow # 517). The crown (# 512) can have a shape or feature that functions as a lens so that objects that are not in direct contact with the crown (or within a threshold distance of it) are out of focus. The threshold distance can be approximately 0.1 mm, 0.5 mm, 1.0 mm, 2.0 mm or any other suitable distance.

Apple’s patent ABB. 5D shows a representation of a blurred image # 526. The image sensor may be able to ignore the movement of images that are not in focus, thereby preventing images from the surroundings from triggering inputs to the device. In some cases, instead of or in addition to a lens function, the device can use a contact sensor to determine when an object is in contact with the crown and to ignore image movement when the crown is not touched.

Apple’s patent ABB. Figure 6A shows an Apple Watch (# 600) with an optical crown that includes both optical gesture sensing (as described above) and axial touch sensing.

Apple’s patent ABB. 6B above shows an illustration of the image capture element (# 624) showing example images (# 632, # 634) corresponding to a gesture applied to a peripheral surface of the crown (Image # 632) and an axial touch input (Image) # 634) ,

The Apple Watch can take all appropriate measures to detect an axial touch input, e.g. B. switch the device on or off (or a display of the device), select a user interface element shown on the display, activate or deactivate a device function or the like.

Aside from the Touch ID, which requires a bare finger, Apple notes that the lighting system works with a glove for other gestures like turning the Apple Watch display on or off, and more.

Apple’s patent application 20200041962, published today by the U.S. Patent Office, was filed in the fourth quarter of 2018. Given that this is a patent application, the timing for the launch of such a product is currently unknown.

