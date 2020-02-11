Advertisement

Over the years, Apple has filed several patent applications relating to wrist and air movements to control certain functions of the Apple Watch (01, 02, and 03). Today, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office granted Apple a patent that adds wrist movements that could one day control more Apple Watch functions. Apple Watch is number 1 in the world today. With every advance Apple makes, it raises the bar that competitors have to set to keep up with Apple Watch.

The patent granted by Apple covers techniques for interacting with a future version of the Apple Watch. Some of the existing techniques use a complex and time-consuming user interface that can involve multiple keystrokes or finger touches. In addition, existing techniques require more time than required, wasting user time and device energy.

The patent granted by Apple offers a future version of the Apple Watch with faster, more efficient methods and interfaces for interacting with the devices without touching screens or other physical input mechanisms.

Such methods and interfaces optionally supplement or replace other methods for interacting with the devices. Such methods and interfaces reduce the cognitive load on a user and create a more efficient human-machine interface.

Apple reveals the use of advanced tilt sensors and special biological sensors at the bottom of the Apple Watch that can detect muscle movements like a clenched fist to trigger the watch to perform a specific task.

As shown in the patent illustration below, answering a phone call is determined by the amount of press force you set when you make a fist. A firm press answers your call, but not before the progress ring is fully set up. You need to keep your clenched fist in place until the ring is finished. COWARD. 9E shows the ring that forms around the accept button. When the ringing ends, the call is answered.

Apple’s Patent Figures 8A, B and C below illustrate exemplary user interfaces for interacting with an electronic device without touching a display screen or other physical input mechanism.

In the above patent images, you can see how an easy choice of whether to answer or reject an incoming message request is convenient to simply tilt your wrist up or down to respond.

There are over 100 patent images that illustrate various applications that you can review here. Apple’s patent 10,558,278 was originally filed in the first quarter of 2019 and is based on a patent application filed in January 2019, which we covered in a patent application report.

