According to DigiTimes, Apple is to work with supply chain partners in Taiwan on several upcoming products, including the so-called “AirPod Pro Lite”. Other products mentioned include the next generation iPad, Apple Watch and iMac models, all of which are expected to be updated in the coming months. Some products, such as the “iPad” and “Apple Watch”, are not expected to be released before September.

The mention of the AirPod Pro Lite comes without further details, buried geographically in a report by Apple that plans to increase production with partners in Taiwan, geographically, to Apple’s supply chain given the continuing coronavirus epidemic that has significantly impacted production in China to diversify.

Apple, which has partnerships with supply chains in Taiwan and China, could cause its Taiwanese partners to produce more devices of the new generation “iPad”, “Apple Watch”, “AirPod Pro Lite” and “iMac” due to the risk of the epidemic Raw materials increases delivery bottlenecks and delivery interruptions due to the uncertain resumption of normal operations at suppliers and assembly plants in China, sources said. It’s not clear what DigiTimes is referring to in AirPod Pro Lite when Apple released AirPods Pro in October last year. This followed the launch of the second generation regular AirPods in March 2019, and since the AirPods Pro were only $ 50 away from the wireless case version of the regular AirPods, we’re not sure which one “Lite” version of the “AirPods Pro” would fit Apple’s lineup.

While DigiTimes often gets a glimpse into Apple’s supply chain product pipeline, publication is less accurate with regard to certain details such as product names and timing. So it’s possible that this is a third generation of regular “AirPods”, but we’ll do it. I have to wait for more rumors to appear before we have a better idea of ​​what to expect.

