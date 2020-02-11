Advertisement

Apple has joined the Fast Identity Online (FIDO) Alliance, an open industry association that aims to develop and promote more stringent authentication standards and reduce global password dependency.

Apple joins existing members like Amazon, Facebook, Microsoft, Samsung and others to secure online connections and support adoption of the U2F authentication standard that the alliance hosts.

Universal 2nd Factor (U2F) is an open standard that strengthens and simplifies two-factor authentication (2FA) using special USB or NFC (Near Field Communication) devices based on a security technology similar to smart cards. U2F security keys can be used as an additional two-step verification method in online services that support the U2F protocol, e.g. B. Google, Dropbox and Facebook.

Chrome, Firefox, Edge and Opera browsers support U2F natively. With iOS 13.3, Apple’s Safari also supports FIDO2-compatible physical security keys such as the Lightning-enabled YubiKey.

With Safari support, the YubiKey 5Ci is a useful tool that is more convenient than software-based two-factor authentication, as there is no need to enter a security code – you simply connect it to an iPhone or Mac (there is also a USB port ) -C connection) for authentication. Support for FIDO2-compatible USB security keys with WebAuthn has already been added to Safari 13 in macOS.

FIDO was founded in 2013 by a group such as Lenovo and Paypal to address the lack of interoperability between strong authentication. MacGeneration was the first to add the Apple logo to the list of board members.

