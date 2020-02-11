Advertisement

Malwarebytes released its annual “State of Malware” report today. The most interesting part of the report deals with the malware threat situation on Apple Macs. According to the report, malware threats are increasing faster on Mac computers than on Windows computers.

In fact, Malwarebytes detected an average of 11 threats per Mac compared to an average of 5.8 threats on a Windows client. Overall, Mac threats grew more than 400 percent year over year. On Windows, the number of threats detected increased 1% year over year. Malwarebytes reported that consumer threats decreased 2 percent year over year, while corporate discoveries increased nearly 1 million or 13 percent.

“An increase in pre-installed malware, adware and multi-vector attacks shows that threat actors are becoming more creative and their campaigns are getting longer and longer. As an industry, we need to raise the bar on countering these sophisticated attacks and actively protect both users and businesses by flagging and blocking all programs that may violate their privacy, infect their devices, or even change the infrastructure they use Insist against it. “Said Marcin Kleczynski, CEO of Malwarebytes.

The full Malwarebytes report is available here.

Source: Malwarebytes

