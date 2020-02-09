Advertisement

In recent years, AMD has dominated the market with Intel. In 2019, however, AMD managed to keep up with high-end processors with Intel that were suitable for both workstation use and games. At CES 2020, AMD announced Ryzen processors for laptops. The company therefore decided to work with Intel in the area of ​​laptops.

While most companies, including Microsoft, switched to Ryzen for their new laptops, there was one company that Intel could rely on. However, it looks like Intel doesn’t have an ally in the fight against AMD since Apple decided to switch sides. Apple has been consistent with Intel for about a decade, but new evidence suggests the company may not be considering other options.

A Twitter user recently discovered several AMD processor references in MacOS 10.15.4 Beta 1 source code. These include the AMD APUs “Picasso”, “Renoir” and “Van Gogh”.

Advertisement

Apple is likely to recognize the value of AMD processors thanks to AMD’s Zen 2 architecture and Vega-based iGPU, which can handle almost all GPU-intensive tasks.

Advertisement