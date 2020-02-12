According to the research company Bernstein, Apple Pay is expected to account for 10 percent of all card transactions by 2025.

The researchers say that Apple Pay currently accounts for around five percent of all card transactions worldwide and is likely to disrupt the payment ecosystem.

The growth of the technology giant in the payment sector makes him one of the biggest threats to PayPal, according to the report. Interestingly, Apple previously compared to PayPal and explained that the transaction volume is growing four times faster than PayPal’s.

Apple has tight control over the NFC technology used for contactless payments in iPhones. For this reason, Apple Pay is the only mobile wallet app that can perform this type of transaction on iPhones.

Controlling the technology giant over the NFC chip is seen by some as a way to block competition and make their own wallet app even more popular.

Although Apple Pay is unlikely to compete with Visa and Mastercard as quickly, researchers say this could happen sometime in the future.

Source: quartz