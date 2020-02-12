Advertisement

Apple Pay could account for 10 percent of global card transactions by 2025 and pose major challenges for competitors like PayPal, according to the latest trend data from the research company Bernstein.

Based on the data, Quartz reports that “Apple Pay” currently accounts for around 5 percent of global transactions. If this growth trend continues, it could pose a long-term threat to PayPal’s competition – and even lead to competition for Visa and Mastercard if the company built its own payment network.



“Apple Pay” will likely no longer challenge the card giants in the near future. While the technology company could theoretically build its own network that runs outside of the card systems, Bernstein argues that Apple still needs the card networks that are ubiquitous and trustworthy. Visa and MasterCard are now used to dealing with partners (traditionally large card-issuing banks) on a scale that “Apple Pay” could offer.

Advertisement

This may not apply to other wallets. “Apple Pay” is indeed one of PayPal’s long-term competitive threats, “Bernstein analysts wrote. At the moment, PayPal has an excellent edge in the world of online shopping and also benefits from network effects that have developed since the turn of the century. Apple and However, PayPal could compete for the same lawn in the coming years.

Apple’s advantages over other digital payments include the pre-installed Wallet app for the iPhone and strict control over the device’s NFC technology, which can be used to process contactless payments.

However, this tight control could give Apple a headache if it is seen as a means of blocking competition. Apple argues that its policies are for security purposes only, but have encountered difficulties in Australia, where large banks want access to the NFC functionality of the iPhone to create competitive conditions of competition.

The company has also had a backlash in Germany, where a parliamentary committee recently passed an amendment to the money laundering law that could force Apple to open the NFC chip in iPhones to competing mobile operators.

In November 2019, EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager admitted that her department has “many concerns” about “Apple Pay” and potential anti-competitive problems.

Advertisement