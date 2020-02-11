Advertisement

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office officially released a series of 40 newly granted patents for Apple Inc. today. In this special report, we cover Apple’s patent for an over-the-ear headphone system that can detect the angle of rotation using magnetic sensing. The headset is primarily designed for mixed reality headsets and iPhones.

In connection with Apple’s patent background, it is pointed out that virtual reality technology (VR) can be used for many applications such as military training, educational learning and video games.

VR technology can use one or more electronic devices to simulate a virtual environment and the physical presence of the user in that virtual environment. One type of VR technology is augmented reality (AR) technology, in which the real environment of the user can be supplemented by computer-generated objects or content.

Another type of VR technology is mixed reality technology (MR), in which the real environment of the user and the virtual environment can be combined with one another.

VR / AR / MR technology can be simulated with one or more electronic devices. An electronic device can be a VR headset, in which the user can use the VR headset to display the simulated virtual environment.

When the user moves his head to look around, a display included in the headset can be updated to reflect the user’s head movement. The VR headset can be worn on the user’s head while the user is interacting with the VR system and can be removed from the user’s head in other locations.

In some examples, it may be advantageous if the VR headset can recognize when a device worn on the head (e.g. headset, glasses, headphones, etc.) is removed from the user’s head and placed on the user’s head, or both.

The Apple patent / invention relates to an angle detection system included in a device such as headphones or a headset.

The angle detection system can include a magnet and a plurality of sensors, one of which can be arranged on a rotating component and the other on a stationary component.

The magnet can generate multiple lines of magnetic flux. The plurality of sensors can be arranged along the path of movement of the magnet to detect the magnetic flux densities and be spatially separated.

Apple’s patent ABB. 1 shows an example headphone or headset system that can be used with a variety of devices such as an iPhone for music and video, a game system, a VR system, or the like. COWARD. 2A is a perspective view and FIG. 2B shows a block diagram of an exemplary angle detection system.

The angle detection system (# 220) may include one or more components and / or one or more functions that are similar to the angle detection system (# 120). The angle detection system can include a magnet (# 230) and a bend plate (# 240). The magnet may be attached (e.g. attached) to a rotating component such as a roll bar (# 232), and the flexible plate may be attached (e.g. attached) to a stationary component such as a frame (# 242) ,

The flexible circuit board may include one or more components such as one or more sensors (No. 244), a circuit (No. 246), lead tracks (No. 245K), and a connector (No. 249). The one or more sensors can be any type of magnetic field sensor. Exemplary sensors include, but are not limited to, Hall effect sensors, anisotropic magnetoresistive sensors (AMR sensors), giant magnetoresistive sensors (GMR sensors) and tunneling magnetoresistive sensors (TMR sensors).

Apple’s patent ABB. 3A shows an example of the operational sequence of the angle detection system. 3B shows an exemplary simplified block diagram.

Apple’s patent 10,557,724 was originally filed in the third quarter of 2018 and is published today by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. The patent includes an overview of the angle detection system; Exemplary Operation of the Angle Detection System; Detection of the angle of rotation; Scan management; and an overview of the components in an exemplary headset, which you can examine further here.

