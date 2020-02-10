Advertisement

Apple today included the first public beta versions of the upcoming iOS and iPadOS 13.4 updates in its public beta test group, a few days after the developer updates were released.

Beta testers who signed up for Apple’s beta testing program can wirelessly download the iOS / ‌iPadOS‌ 13.4 beta update after installing the correct certificate on an iOS device.

iOS and ‌iPadOS‌ 13.4 introduce some useful and noteworthy new features and changes. There is a new mail toolbar that separates the reply button from the delete button to make it more difficult to delete emails accidentally, a new shortcut “Shazam It” in the Shortcuts app to identify titles and some changes to the CarPlay Controls for calls and third-party navigation apps.

The update includes support for iCloud Folder Sharing, a long-awaited iOS 13 feature. “ICloud” folder sharing enables iCloud Drive files to be shared with other users, so that the folders are accessible to multiple users.

There are a total of nine new Memoji / Animoji stickers that can be used wherever Emoji can be used, and Apple has made minor changes to Location Services to reassure app developers who want to encourage customers to use the “Always.” “to activate for location services for apps that need it.

Apple has added support for universal app purchases, which means developers can sell a single app for iOS, tvOS, and macOS. For apps that enable this feature, customers can make a purchase and then download an app on all applicable platforms.

There is evidence of a new “CarKey” API that can be used to use the iPhone or Apple Watch instead of a conventional car key in vehicles that support NFC.

Apple has introduced new keyboard shortcuts for the Photo app specifically for the iPad, which you can use to navigate between tabs, search, create albums, delete photos and switch to edit mode. There is also a new function for reallocating hardware buttons in “iPadOS”.

You can find a complete overview of all innovations in iOS and iPadOS 13.4 in our complete list of functions.

