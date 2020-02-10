Advertisement

Apple today included the first beta of an upcoming macOS Catalina 10.15.4 update in its public beta test group. The new public beta will be released five days after the first developer beta is released.

Beta testers who have signed up for the Apple beta test program can download the new beta version of “macOS Catalina” via the software update mechanism in the system settings after installing the correct profile.

Anyone wishing to take part in Apple’s beta test program can register via the beta test website, which offers users access to iOS, macOS and tvOS betas.

The “macOS Catalina” 10.15.4 update contains the “Screen Time Communication Limits” function that was transferred to the iPhone with the iOS 13.3 update. With on-screen communication limits, parents can restrict who their children contact and when communication apps are available.

The update also includes a new head pointer accessibility option that allows the mouse pointer to be controlled using the camera’s built-in camera with head movements.

References to new AMD processors were discovered in the beta version of macOS 10.15.4, which led to speculation that Apple is working on AMD-based Macs. However, it is not clear whether these references are for internal testing only and not as evidence for an AMD Mac.

While Apple is not directly related to “macOS Catalina” 10.15.4, it does offer a new universal purchase option for MacOS and iOS apps that allows Apple device users to purchase an app that works on multiple platforms.

