Apple today released a Catalyst-based Swift Playgrounds app for Mac that builds on the existing Swift Playgrounds app for iPad.

Like Swift Playgrounds for “iPad”, Swift Playgrounds for Mac offers exercises and challenges that allow users to learn the basics of coding. The app requires no programming knowledge and is ideal for students who are just starting to program.

Swift Playgrounds is a revolutionary app for Mac and “iPad” that makes learning and experimenting with code fun. You can solve interactive puzzles in the guided “Learn to Code” lessons to learn the basics of coding, or experiment with a variety of challenges to explore many unique coding experiences.

No programming skills are required for Swift Playgrounds. Therefore, it is ideal for students who are just starting from twelve to one hundred and twelve. Throughout, you’ll learn Swift, a powerful programming language developed by Apple and used by professionals to create many of today’s most popular apps. The code you write works seamlessly when you switch between Mac and “iPad”.

Swift Playgrounds for Mac is now available in the Mac App Store and can be downloaded for free.

