Apparently, Apple released a patent application report in September 2019 that deals with a large modular wall unit system that automatically configures smart homes and buildings. The timing of the patent was spot on since Amazon just launched ‘eero’, a new wireless mesh networking system for the home, as shown in the video below.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7JDql4J6bOs (/ embed)

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office published an Apple patent application in September 2029 related to a “Modular Wall Unit System”. It’s a far bigger vision for Apple’s next-generation smart home project than Amazon Eero – and far beyond a simple mesh network.

Apple’s patented background states that the performance and functionality of smart home technology has improved significantly in recent years and can provide an improved user experience that can be tailored to the unique needs of a single user.

For example, smart lights, smart security systems, smart entertainment systems, environmental control systems (HVAC), and the like are becoming more customizable and integrated as the Internet of Things (IoT) takes root in modern home designs.

Configuring the smart home can pose many challenges. For example, the distinction between brands and their incompatibilities with each other, different connection and communication protocols, cabling and connector types, hardware / software configurations and the general system setup can be discouraging for the average consumer

Modular wall unit system

A basic overview of Apple’s patent

As a general, non-limiting overview of Apple’s invention, certain embodiments may refer to a modular and configurable system for a building (e.g., residential, commercial, or industrial location) that is an intelligent building (e.g., smart home) ) can configure automatically and dynamically. Environment as modular accessories are added and removed from the system.

The modular accessories (see e.g. 5A-5D below), such as an electrical outlet, a light switch, a sensor device, etc., can be configured to be interchangeable and non-destructively coupled and uncoupled to the host unit. After pairing, the system can automatically authenticate and configure the modular accessories (sometimes referred to as bootstrapping) by, for example, coupling AC and / or Ethernet access to the accessories and configuring the setup and operation of the modular accessories in the smart home environment, which may include establishing modular accessory control schemes (e.g. functionality and user control hierarchy) and the like.

The first part of this invention could be discussed in our September 2019 report.

Most new aspects of this surface of the modular wall unit system are presented today in the new patent numbers shown below.

Apple’s patent ABB. 14 shows aspects of object detection using a configurable home infrastructure; COWARD. Figure 15 is a simplified diagram showing changes in distance measurements between host units when different objects are passed between them.

Apple’s patent ABB. 16 above shows aspects of determining a vector for a detected object; COWARD. 18 shows aspects of distinguishing between multiple recognized objects in a configurable home infrastructure.

Apple’s patent ABB. 19 below is a simplified flow diagram showing aspects of object detection, vector detection and user authentication in a configurable home infrastructure.

This is a very in-depth patent that engineers and curious technology freaks will be happy to delve into the details of this sophisticated future modular wall unit system. Apple’s patent application 20200053689, published today by the U.S. Patent Office, was filed in the first quarter of 2019. As it is a patent application, the time of the launch of such a product is currently unknown.