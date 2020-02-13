Apple has started selling certified, refurbished 16-inch MacBook Pro models through its online store in the U.S. for the first time since the notebook was released in November 2019. All outdated configurations are reduced by 15 percent compared to the corresponding brand new models.

According to Apple, refurbished 16-inch MacBook Pro models are thoroughly checked, tested, cleaned, and repackaged in the package with a 96 W USB-C power adapter and a USB-C cable. In our view, a refurbished MacBook Pro is practically indistinguishable from a brand new model, so this is a great way to save.

Keep in mind that third-party resellers often offer better deals than Apple-renovated prices. Therefore, be sure to monitor our offer summary.

For a refurbished MacBook Pro, Apple’s one-year standard warranty applies from the delivery date of the notebook. The warranty can be extended to three years from the refurbished purchase date with AppleCare + for Mac, which costs $ 379 for the 16-inch MacBook Pro in the U.S.