Apple has updated its website to indicate that all five retail stores in the Beijing region will reopen on February 14 with limited hours from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Local time until further notice, as stated by Reuters.

Apple has not yet announced any reopening dates for its other mainland businesses, which are closed on its website at least until February 19 due to the outbreak of the Wuhan corona virus. Apple began reopening its corporate offices and contact centers in the country earlier this week.

The outbreak of the corona virus has also affected Apple’s suppliers, including its largest manufacturing partner Foxconn, which is reported to be restarting operations in its factories across China.

There is still a great deal of uncertainty about the Corona virus outbreak, which has led to expanded shipping estimates for some Apple products and could impact the company’s overall sales. Apple has over 40 stores in China, which is less than 10 percent of its global retail locations.

Apple has recently released an expanded cleaning guide to its retail stores, authorized service providers, and carrier partners that recommend cleaning the demo Apple products at least twice a day. The document, shared with MacRumors, includes best practices for using microfiber cloths and tips for employee hand washing.