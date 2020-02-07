Advertisement

Apple closed all corporate offices, stores and contact centers in China in early February due to the outbreak of the coronavirus in Wuhan. The closings should last until February 9th.

Apple’s Head of People, Deirdre O’Brien, sent an email (via MacGeneration) this morning to Apple employees preparing to get back to work while others wait longer for the word when they return can.

According to O’Brien, Apple is working next week to reopen Apple’s corporate offices and contact centers, and is “actively” working to re-open retail stores at a time “set next week”. Health records, local restrictions in public areas, and additional cleaning have taken Apple’s decision to delay the reopening of the store into account. The full letter from O’Brien to employees is listed below.

Team, I would like to thank each of you for the care, flexibility and spirit that you have shown in the past few weeks. The entire Apple family worldwide is committed to ensuring that our colleagues, communities, suppliers, partners and customers in China take care of their health and return to everyday life. Apple’s support for the global response to corona viruses is broad and ongoing, including our donation to public health.

Since my last note, we have been in constant consultation with public health experts, government agencies and our teams and executives in China. Given these discussions, I would like to publish new information about Apple’s jobs.

We are working to reopen Apple’s corporate offices and contact centers in China next week. We are aware that movements and travel restrictions persist and schools are closed in many places. Managers will work with their teams to provide additional support. You will shortly receive a follow-up message with further information.

Apple’s retail stores are actively trying to reopen at a time set next week. Additional cleaning, health protocols and local restrictions on public spaces will play a role in this decision. The sales teams receive information from their managers on the opening date of their business and other supportive measures that we take.

Individual managers will contact you shortly with further information relevant to your work. In addition to your manager, your People Business Partner and People Support are also available to answer any questions. To keep up with Apple’s efforts, please read the dedicated corona virus page we created on the People site.

While we work together to gradually resume work over the next few weeks, your well-being comes first. We are deeply grateful to everyone for mastering this challenging time with the greatest possible empathy and understanding.

Apple plans to provide sales teams with updates on store opening times as stores will reopen in the coming weeks. However, it is still unclear when the first shops can be put back into operation.

The corona virus has been declared a worldwide public health emergency by the World Health Organization. More than 31,000 people have been infected with the virus, particularly in China, and it has caused over 600 deaths.

To prevent the virus from spreading further, China has banned travel and many companies in China take precautionary measures. Many Apple production partners are in China and are preparing to work again after the Chinese New Year holidays. However, production on Apple devices and components is likely to be slow due to travel bans and quarantine procedures that could affect Apple supply.

