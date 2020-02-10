Advertisement

Most operations within Apple (AAPL) – Retrieve report The iPhone manufacturer Foxconn remains closed “until further notice”. This is yet another sign of the impact of the novel corona virus on both the Chinese economy and corporate global supply chains.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., better known as Foxconn, sent a message on Sunday through its internal app that it would not be possible to “resume work for its iDPBG division until one of” until further notice Bloomberg News reviewed version.

This special department manufactures devices for Apple in a plant in Zhengzhou in central China and in two other plants in Shenzhen.

It was not immediately clear how many employees had received the message and whether other employees were being recalled after the factories were closed both for the Chinese New Year and as an additional precaution to contain the virus.

Foxconn urged employees at the company’s headquarters in Shenzhen, also known as iPhone City, not to return to work after a memo received from Bloomberg when the extended New Year’s break ended on February 10.

The company announced on Monday that its factories will meet Chinese government requirements and will resume production in an “orderly manner” by staggering the return of workers. In some cases, the government has instructed companies to switch to face masks and other virus protection equipment.

Apple and other companies that rely on Chinese manufacturers to manufacture their physical products struggle to compensate for the declines in production they have suffered. Factories have been shut down, as have entire supply chains, which typically transport not only finished products, but also components of products around the world.

While production from China is typically slowing down before the celebrated Chinese New Year, a government-ordered holiday extension to prevent the virus from spreading has already impacted U.S. and international companies, China’s massive factory supply chain use power plant workforce.

Not all Foxconn employees returned to their hometowns during the holidays. Therefore, according to people familiar with the operation of the plant, some employees are still available at the production sites. However, it is unclear how many of these employees are available.

All of this could cause Apple to postpone the launch of its lower-cost SE2 iPhone, which was expected to hit the market next month. According to reports, production of the SE2 should be delayed to March or April due to the plant closings.

Apple shares fell 1.17% or $ 3.75 per share to $ 316.28 in premarket trading on Monday.

