The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office officially released a series of 40 newly granted patents for Apple Inc. today. In this special report, we cover a large project Titan light and projection system. For face recognition, the TrueDepth camera from Apple has a dot projector for recognizing a face. In the patent granted today, Apple takes this technology to the next level. The system provides an advanced “point projector” to a future vehicle (autonomous or not). In fog or other bad driving conditions that restrict the driver’s view of the road, the lighting and projection system can recognize the shape of the problems ahead (human, child, animal, fallen tree) and project the image onto a head. Show in time so that the driver can react accordingly.

Our report also covers a granted patent for a new LiDAR system for future vehicles, a design patent for Apple Watch, and we continue to end this week’s patent report with our traditional listing of the remaining granted patents granted to Apple today.

Titan project: light and image projection

Conventional car lights with high beam and fog lights that support the driver in fog or bad weather are bad at best. The patent granted by Apple relates to a next generation lighting and image projection system.

In particular, Apple’s patent states that a future (autonomous or non-autonomous) vehicle will work with a light detection and remote detection detector (LIDAR) that illuminates the objects in the vehicle’s field of vision with a laser and analyzes the reflected light.

The system includes sensors that consist of a thermal infrared sensor, and the scene information from the sensor is a thermal signature of a detected object. A future heads-up display, which is projected onto the user’s windshield, offers the driver an excellent view of the road ahead and warns the driver of objects to avoid, be it a person Animal or other vehicle with clarity.

Apple’s patent ABB. 16 below is a diagram illustrating the projection illumination with portions highlighted on one or more images of a scene to improve the visibility of objects within the scene.

Apple’s patent ABB. 4 is a flowchart of a method for tracking an object through a headlight field of view when a vehicle is in motion; COWARD. 6 is a diagram illustrating projecting an image with a contrast control feature onto a plurality of portions of the field of view of the headlamp; and FIG. 12 is a diagram illustrating a second approach to a dynamic volumetric headlamp using a titled focal plane.

Apple’s patent 10,558,866 was originally filed in the second quarter of 2018 and was granted by the U.S. Patent Office today.

Apple granted a LiDAR patent

Apple was granted a second project titanium patent today, number 10,557,943, which describes a LiDAR system that can cover a wide range from 10 millimeters to 50 meters (150 feet). The patent entitled “Optical Systems” could be viewed here.

Apple wins a design patent for its digital crown

Apple has been granted design patent No. D875.092 for the digital crown associated with the Apple Watch. The dashed lines of a design are only shown as an outline of an overall device so that you can see what it is. The part of the device that is shown in solid lines is actually what is granted and protected in a granted patent.

The dashed lines below indicate that the device is an Apple Watch, and the solid lines indicate that the USPTO granted a design for the digital crown today.

