“Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet” is now available on Apple TV + and the service’s first comedy sitcom series. Most of the shows to date have been dramas, with the exception of “Dickinson”, which could be classified as a dark comedy.

Mythic Quest, created by Rob McElhenney and Charlie Day, best known for their work on It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, follows a team of video game developers who are up for the challenge of a popular World of Warcraft style video game.

Rob McElhenney is the star of the show as a director of video games, but Day doesn’t matter. David Hornsby, who plays cricket in “Always Sunny”, plays a role in the new show. Hornsby recently said that “Always Sunny” in “Mythic Quest” provides “taste for much of the comedy”.

Other stars include F. Murray Abraham, Danny Pudi, Imani Hakim, Charlotte Nicdao, Ashly Burch and Jessie Ennis.

“Mythic Quest” reviews have been pretty positive so far, with the show at Rotten Tomatoes achieving a 77 percent “fresh” review from critics and an 80% audience score. Some sites have said that it is “Silicon Valley” for game developers.

All nine episodes of “Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet” are now available on “Apple TV” +. ‌Apple TV‌ + costs $ 4.99 a month after a seven-day trial, although Apple users who bought a new device since September 10, 2019 have access to a free service year.

