Today, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has released an Apple patent application related to future Apple devices that have a special privacy film built into the display and may provide such privacy films as a removable add-on.

Displays are typically designed to display images over a relatively wide angle of view to account for movement in a viewer’s position relative to the display. In some situations, e.g. For example, when a user of a laptop or other device with a display uses the device in public, the large viewing angle is undesirable because it affects privacy.

For example, the user may want to limit the viewing angle of the display to prevent neighboring people from viewing the display. In certain user scenarios, reducing the viewing angle can also provide a better user experience.

A privacy film can be used to reduce the viewing angle of a display. A data protection film can be a removable data protection film that is selectively placed over a display in an electronic device, or a data protection film can be integrated into a display in an electronic device.

The privacy screen film may have a light blocking layer disposed between the first and second transparent substrates. The light blocking layer may have multiple opaque sections and multiple transparent sections. The opaque areas can be shaped such that the light from the display is directed only at the primary viewer of the display.

Interestingly, Apple attaches great importance to a data protection film for a curved display. The light redirecting layer can redirect light to the primary viewer of the display. At the edge of the display, the light can be deflected by a larger angle than in the middle of the display. The light-deflecting layer can be a prism layer or a liquid crystal layer. A coherent fiber bundle can also be used in a privacy film to redirect light to a primary viewer of a curved display.

If you understand that Apple’s data protection film is suitable for a variety of future devices, the emphasis on a curved display is understandable, although you’re wondering about a large future gaming display or an iMac with a curved display.

Apple generally states that the invention relates to all types of devices, such as: a laptop (MacBook), a computer monitor containing an embedded computer (iMac), a tablet computer (iPad), a mobile phone (iPhone) , a medium player (iPod Touch) or another portable or portable electronic device, a smaller device such as a wristwatch device (Apple Watch), a pendulum device, a headphone or an earphone device, a device embedded in glasses or other devices worn on a user’s heador another portable or miniature device, a game device, a navigation device, an embedded system such as a system in which electronic devices with a display are mounted in a kiosk or automobile and beyond.

Apple’s patent ABB. 8 below is a cross-sectional side view of an illustrative privacy film with opaque portions perpendicular to an underlying planar display.

Apple’s patent ABB. 9 above is a cross-sectional side view of an illustrative privacy film with opaque portions perpendicular to an underlying curved display.

The privacy film of FIG. 8 can increase the privacy of a primary user when served through a planar display. However, if the underlying display has curved areas, the effectiveness of the privacy screen film may be reduced. Consider the example of FIG. 9, in which the same data protection film from FIG. 8 is curved (e.g., and receives light from an underlying curved display).

Apple’s patent application 20200049864, published today by the U.S. Patent Office, was filed in the second quarter of 2019. As it is a patent application, the time of the launch of such a product is currently unknown.

An Apple team started working on this project in 2009 and went public in 2011. Apparently, Apple published a report on this invention in May 2011 entitled “Apple is working on privacy mode display options for future ads”. At that time, while patent numbers were focused on an iPod, the patent made it clear that the invention could be extended to tablets, a monitor, a television, an iPhone, an iMac, and MacBooks.