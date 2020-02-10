Advertisement

Apple will not get a repeat in the ongoing VirnetX patent dispute to argue that the patents alleged to have infringed them are invalid, Bloomberg reports.

The U.S. Circuit Circuit Court of Appeals today denied Apple’s appeal to reconsider a November decision that confirmed that Apple had infringed two VirnetX patents.

The patent dispute between VirnetX and Apple dates back to 2010, when VirnetX accused Apple’s FaceTime function of violating its intellectual property.

Advertisement

In this particular case, VirnetX received $ 502.6 million in April 2018 after a court ruled that Apple’s FaceTime, iMessage, and VPN-on-demand features violated four VirnetX patents related to communications security.

An appeals court later reviewed the verdict and found that Apple had infringed two VirnetX patents, but the other two were reversed in November 2019 and the $ 502.6 million award was lifted. The case was referred back to a subordinate court to determine whether revised damages could be charged or whether a new damages process would take place, but the decision was ultimately in VirnetX’s favor.

Apple and VirnetX are currently awaiting details of the new damages Apple will have to pay as Apple’s application to revoke the patent was denied.

In a separate case, Apple was instructed to pay VirnetX $ 440 million for similar patent infringement problems. Apple also appealed this decision several times, but an appeals court ruled in favor of VirnetX in January 2019, blaming Apple for a $ 440 million patent infringement fee.

Advertisement