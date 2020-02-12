Advertisement

The global market size for real wireless hearing aids has exceeded expectations and increased by more than 50% in the fourth quarter of 2019. According to Counterpoint Research’s latest Hearables Market Tracker, this now corresponds to more than 50 million units per quarter. The US market was the main driver of the quarter. It grew more than 75% quarter-on-quarter and accounted for more than 30% of the global market thanks to seasonal promotions and the launch of the new Apple model.

Apple expects to be the market leader in true wireless hearing aids with more than 100 million devices sold in 2020. Competition for second place will remain fierce, especially in the premium market.

With the introduction of Apple’s new AirPods Pro model at the end of October, the company recorded continuous growth of 44% in the fourth quarter of 2019 despite delivery bottlenecks. Apple’s market share declined slightly, but was still over 40% (see Figure 1). Attempts have been made to keep pace with the rapid growth in the overall market. The market share for the full year reached almost 50%.

In the over $ 100 segment, Apple, Samsung and Jabra accounted for more than 80% of fourth quarter 19 sales (see Figure 2) as demand in industrialized countries increased and saw quarterly growth of 66%. Apple did not participate in the junkie market below $ 100, so we left this chart out of the report.

“We expect Apple to sell more than 100 million real wireless hearing aids, including AirPods Pros, in 2020 to maintain its comfortable edge in the market,” said Liz Lee, senior analyst at Counterpoint Research. “The real competition will go for second place, especially in the premium market. Samsung, which was successful with Galaxy Buds last year, will need further improvements over the Galaxy Buds Plus, including noise reduction and other advanced features and designs to beat its rivals. “

Samsung introduced new Galaxy Buds + at its Unpacked event in San Francisco yesterday.

