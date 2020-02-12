Advertisement

On January 28, Apple’s CEO reported the corona virus to Reuters that while they have suppliers in the Wuhan region, the heart of the outbreak has alternatives, Today we learn about one of its alternatives.

Digitimes reports today that “production stoppages in China after the corona virus are a nightmare for everyone in the IT supply chain. Many manufacturers are increasing their production outside of China, and Apple is reportedly shifting its orders for assembly lines in Taiwan to a number of products.”

In addition, the report claims that “Apple is considering shifting further assembly orders for its new models to be launched in factories in Taiwan in the first half of 2020, primarily to diversify the production risks associated with the ongoing corona virus outbreak.” The latter concerns the new model SE2 (or iPhone 9) from Apple.

According to Chinese reports from Caixin Global to IDC China, the Chinese mobile phone market could collapse by 40% in the first quarter, which could total 4% for 2020.

For the first quarter, however, the crisis is felt by Chinese smartphone providers. In a second report, Caixin reports that smartphone maker Xiaomi is one of 300 companies that are turning to banks to get new loans totaling $ 8.2 billion to cover the effects of the corona virus.

To offset the decline in smartphone sales, Xiaomi is seeking 5 billion yuan in loans to manufacture medical resources such as masks and thermometers.

