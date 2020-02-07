Advertisement

The French Apple news site called MacGeneration received a message sent by Apple’s retail boss Deidre O’Brien to Apple retail teams in China, with an update on the Conronavirus situation. The CEO of Apple was able to announce the opening of factories and shops on February 10 at the latest. O’Brien’s message is in good agreement with Cook’s statement. The exception would be that Apple’s goal is to gradually bring business back to normal within a few weeks.

“Team, I would like to thank each and every one of you for the care, flexibility and spirit that you have shown over the past few weeks. The entire Apple family worldwide is committed to this, our colleagues, communities, suppliers, partners and customers Helping China Take Care of Its Health and Return to Everyday Life Apple’s support for the global response to coronaviruses is broad and ongoing, including our donation to public health efforts.

Since my last note, we have been in constant consultation with public health experts, government agencies and our teams and executives in China. Given these discussions, I would like to publish new information about Apple’s jobs.

We are working to reopen Apple’s corporate offices and contact centers in China next week. We are aware that movements and travel restrictions persist and schools are closed in many places. Managers will work with their teams to provide additional support. You will shortly receive a follow-up message with further information.

Apple’s retail stores are actively trying to reopen at a time set next week. Additional cleaning, health protocols and local restrictions on public spaces will play a role in this decision. The sales teams receive information from their managers on the opening date of their business and other supportive measures that we take.

Individual managers will contact you shortly with further information relevant to your work. In addition to your manager, your People Business Partner and People Support are also available to answer any questions. To keep up with Apple’s efforts, please read the dedicated corona virus page we created on the People site.

While we work together to gradually resume work over the next few weeks, your well-being comes first. We are deeply grateful to everyone for mastering this challenging time with the greatest possible empathy and understanding.

Deirdre “

The yellow highlighting for emphasis was added by Patently Apple. You can read the full MacGeneration report here.

Yesterday, a report from Patently Apple stated that we would not deal with the hype surrounding the corona virus, but would report statements from Apple that updated the situation.

