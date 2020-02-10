Advertisement

In August last year, we wrote that Apple has finally given in to users’ requests for repairs by independent phone repairers (comparable to independent auto repair shops), which tend to be cheaper and more available. Tech giants like Apple and Microsoft have been criticized in the past for not repairing the device or having repairs carried out only by authorized people.

Apple then confirmed that it would provide its own repair companies with the same tools and manuals that are available from the Apple Authorized Service Providers. However, Apple also insisted that the stored parts must receive certain certifications before the tools are provided, and also collects the defective parts from the workshops.

It turns out that the conditions under which the certifications are provided are extremely stressful, according to Louis Rossmann, an independent Apple repair professional who has more than 1 million followers on YouTube.

This includes artificially long repair times because components are out of stock and must be ordered individually from Apple, and the ability to only repair screens and batteries, not other items such as connectors to provide user data such as names, and addresses the issue Need to surprise inspections, even up to 5 years after an agreement with Apple ends, and agree that Apple can confiscate your tools if Apple believes they’re incompatible, even when used on other devices.

The issue is covered in detail in a Vice.com report that you can view here.

It seems that Apple does not entirely agree with the right to repair and much prefers to buy an expensive new phone rather than inexpensively repairing the existing one.

Thank you very muchMr. Electrifier for the tip.

