In addition to the 2020 iPhone product line, Apple’s iPad Pro 2020 is expected to offer 5G support.

This report comes from DigiTimes, according to which the tablet has a new, faster A14X processor. With regard to 5G, the iPad Pro will support 2020 according to the report “Specifications below 6 GHz and mmWave”. While Qualcomm is said to be the supplier of the iPhone’s Snapdragon X55 modem, it is unclear which modem Apple’s iPads will use.

The publication also said that Apple’s new iPad models will be announced in September along with the 2020 iPhone range. Given the fact that Apple usually holds its iPad announcement in October, I’m somewhat skeptical of this claim. Still, Apple has used its fall iPhone event to announce new iPads in the past, even though it was a few years ago.

Earlier rumors suggest that Apple’s new iPad Pro will feature a triple rear camera setup with 3D sensor technology for augmented reality. Since the last update for the iPad Pro (2018) was in November 2018, Apple’s high-end tablet definitely needs to be updated.

It is important to note that DigiTimes is often a hit or miss with rumors, especially if they relate to Apple.

We’ll likely learn more about Apple’s plans for the iPad Pro 2020 in the coming months.

Source: DigiTimes