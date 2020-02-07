Advertisement

Apple has released another iPhone 11 ad that focuses on the new night mode camera feature. Apple notes: “Take more natural photos in low light on iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro in night mode.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a1-ibIspYbs (/ embed)

One of Apple’s photos taken in night mode captures an aurora borealis, also known as the “Northern Lights”.

Technically, aurors are the result of disturbances in the magnetosphere caused by the solar wind. These perturbations are sometimes severe enough to change the trajectory of charged particles in both the solar wind and magnetospheric plasma. These particles, mainly electrons and protons, fall out into the upper atmosphere (thermosphere / exosphere).

The first time I saw this evening phenomenon was a business trip to northern Canada. I almost jumped out of my skin when I first saw her when I decided to go for an evening walk. Was it a crack in the sky? An alien invasion? I had never heard of an Aurora Borealis and the locals had a kick from my reaction to something they naturally grew up with. It’s one thing to see it in a movie, but it’s quite another to actually be under one as it moves through the evening sky in all its glory.

I tried to take a photo of what I saw decades ago and all I got was a blurry photo. If only I had an iPhone with night mode back then. I could have captured a souvenir of my life. This generation is really happy to have this kind of technology on hand – on the iPhone 11.

National Geographic Brilliant Time Lapse from Alaska’s Northern Lights / Short Film Showcase

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vdb9IndsSXk (/ embed)

