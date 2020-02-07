Advertisement

Millions of Americans have bought DNA kits inspired by the idea of ​​grappling with their origins in the past decade. But what was once the start of a new industry based on powerful and increasingly affordable genetic testing suddenly looks like an explosion from the past.

In a blog entry this week, Ancestry.com CEO Margo Georgiadis pointed to a “slowdown in consumer demand across the DNA category” in the past 18 months. The company also announced that it would fire 6% of its employees.

“The DNA market is at a turning point where most first-time users have entered the category,” she wrote. “Future growth requires a constant focus on building consumer confidence and on innovative new offerings that add value to people.”

Advertisement

Ancestry was introduced more than 30 years ago as an opportunity to research family history. Ancestry later added DNA testing so consumers could geographically examine their genetic roots. In October a new service for health-oriented genetic testing was announced.

Ancestry’s layoffs occurred just weeks after competitive DNA testing company 23andMe cut approximately 100 jobs or 14% of its workforce. An email spokesman told CBS MoneyWatch that the move was coming when 23andMe narrowed its focus to “consumer and therapy companies.”

USA collect DNA from some migrants

Further evidence of the slowdown in DNA testing came in late 2019 when Veritas Genetics – the first company to map a person’s DNA for less than $ 1,000 – stopped US operations. The company cited an “unexpectedly unfavorable financing situation” as the reason for the move. The company tweeted last month that it was working to reopen the business. A request for further comments has not been answered.

The cost reduction leads to a decrease in consumer demand for DNA kits, which experts attribute to a saturated market and increasingly to privacy concerns.

The latter was recently highlighted in a warning to military personnel not to post DNA tests. The Pentagon warned in December that the tests could pose security risks and affect the careers of service members.

“We can conclude that the slowdown in DNA testing is responsible for at least the majority of the layoffs, as Illumina and everyone else who reports testing are inactive,” said genealogist Blaine Bettinger. “The growth rate in 2017 and 2018 was huge and probably not sustainable,” he added.

llumina signaled that the DNA kit market shrank during a summer conference call with investors. The manufacturer of gene sequencing technologies referred to the “weakness” of the genetics market directly at the consumer by adjusting a “careful view” of the market for origin and health tests. It counts 23 and ME among its customers.

Data protection was also a priority because consumers are annoyed by the data compiled by Facebook, Google and other technology giants. Worries particularly affected the genetics world after a Golden State Killer suspect was arrested in 2018 for a genetic match with a family member. This raised questions as to whether people can be located and convicted based on the DNA of relatives removed.

Top-class cases where DNA from tests are used to identify a criminal suspect can pause consumers and “may make people realize that DNA tests aren’t just for entertainment,” Bettinger said. Nevertheless: “As a genealogist, we want to have as many people as possible in the database, as this makes our research easier and enables discoveries.”

DNA that is all in the family

Ancestry and other testing companies tell their customers that their information will only be used if they specifically choose databases used by genealogical researchers. At 23andMe, 80% choose scientific research, which is 8 million out of 10 million users.

According to Bettinger, “Testing companies understand that if there is ever a violation or unauthorized use, say goodbye to their business.”

Pricing could also be a factor as you need a subscription to the Ancestry database with more than 15 million samples.

“The marketing that you will find out that your 20% Irish are only appealing for so long,” said genealogist Rich Venezia to CBS MoneyWatch. “A kit only costs $ 60, but it’s a further $ 400 for a year. I use Ancestry every day, so $ 400 is a business necessity for me, but for amateur genealogists who are at Christmas for want to research her father, it will be much more expensive. “

Regardless, Venezia is one of the advocates of fee-raising proposals from a federal agency, the United States Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS), for information on older citizenship, visa applications and other documents for deceased relatives.

The cost of obtaining a single paper file is $ 130, but would increase by 380% under the proposed USCIS program that provides family members, genealogists, and others with information about ancestors who came to the United States. rose to $ 625 in the late 19th and mid-20th centuries.

The USCIS extended its comment period until next week. Senator Mitt Romney, a Utah Republican, was one of those who questioned the proposed increase.

,

Advertisement