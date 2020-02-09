Advertisement

The latest polls about the New Hampshire Democratic primary show Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and mayor of Indiana Pete Buttigieg as leaders in the race.

A poll by 7 News / Emerson College shows that Sanders is 30%, with Buttigieg 20%. Senate Minnesota, Amy Klobuchar, stands at 13%, while Senator Elizabeth Warren, Massachusetts, stands at 12%. Former vice president Joe Biden shows particularly poor results in this survey, with 11% support.

A Suffolk University / Boston Globe / WBZ tracking poll has Sanders at 24%, with Buttigieg at 22%. Warren is 13%, while Biden is 10%.

Sanders has long been seen as the likely victor in the New Hampshire competition because the state is in his home region of New England. But Buttigieg has caught up with his backlog after his strong performance in the Iowa caucuses.

Sanders carried out attacks on Buttigieg before the primary, and criticized the politician in Indiana for accepting donations from billionaires. On Friday, Sanders read the headlines aloud, stating that Buttigieg is a “candidate for a large company” and that “he has the most exclusive billionaires of a democrat.”

Buttigieg said the donations are needed to take on the fundraising machine behind Trump and tell CNN that “this is a fight for our lives.” At the same time, Buttigieg said he is “not a fan of the current campaign financing system” and that his campaign has usually received small donations of less than $ 40.

After the New Hampshire primary on Tuesday, the Nevada caucus will take place on February 22. The primary in South Carolina takes place at the end of the month, on February 29.

