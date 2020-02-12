Even a smart superagent like Anna Devane from the General Hospital (Finola Hughes) can have blinkers when it comes to her children. In particular, Anna cannot make herself believe that her lost son Peter (Wes Ramsey) is capable of evil. This brings her into conflict with love interest. Hamilton Finn (Michael Easton), who is understandably very protective against his daughter Violet (Jophielle Love).

As viewers saw in the episode of 12 February, Anna confronts Finn about his involvement in the plan that Robert (Tristan Rogers) had to bring down Peter. Can the couple survive?

TV Insider talked to Easton about whether Finn and Anna are going to make it, how father became Finn, along with TV brother Josh Swickard (Chase), and the re-release of his poetry book 18 Straight Whiskey, which contains 30 new poems. (See the Easton website for more information about his literary and film efforts.)

Anna and Finn are in conflict over Peter – she wants to protect her son, but he won’t let anything happen to his daughter.

Michael Easton: This hurts him even deeper than I think he knows. But he feels it is something he must do to protect Anna. He does not trust Peter and thinks he can hurt her directly or indirectly. She may be harmed physically or her reputation may be harmed by protecting her and withholding evidence. She is not aware of how far she has gone in the rabbit hole. He wants her to see the light. This is what he has to do. More importantly, he believes he should protect Violet. He is going to do what he has to do.

When Finn came across Violet playing Captain Marvel with Peter, he immediately went into protective father mode. How did father become Finn changed? Does it allow him to understand at a certain level what Anna is doing because he is a parent herself?

Good question. It is easy for me to deal with this on a personal level, because I protect my own children this way. On a different level I am so attached to Jophielle. We have a great connection off camera that translates to on camera. It’s pretty easy for me to go into the protective mode. This overwrites everything else he feels. He knew that Violet and Peter were just playing, but this guy killed someone and he’s been holding Jason (Steve Burton) all those years away.

For those reasons alone, I am not sure if I want him with my child. I don’t think that’s an unusual attitude. He is in conflict because he loves Anna. Before he gave her the benefit of the doubt, but then Finn heard that Anna was holding back evidence.

The writing is perfect because you both have a valid point of view and motivation to behave the way you are.

It was wonderful, beautiful writing. It is a good conflict. It’s a good drama. It’s a good story if you have a position where you don’t know who is right or wrong. The good thing about bad guys is that they work when they don’t believe they are bad. It’s always nice when there are gray areas. (The writers) have done very well. Finn sees that what Anna feels about Peter blinds her.

You recently had some scenes with Kelly Monaco (Sam). What is it like to work with your former Port Charles leading lady? (Finn played Caleb, a vampire; Monaco was Livvie on the GH spin-off.)

I had been away during the day and Kelly was my first scene partner when I returned. There is always a special place in my heart for her. She is a great actress and we have a comfort level because we have worked together for so long. It is fairly easy to work with her again.

Speaking of Port Charles, Monica (Leslie Charleson) ordered an exhausted Finn last summer to take a break because he looked like “damn vampire!” Your response was hilarious.

Thank you. I always really enjoyed writing David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies), everything he does. (Note: Easton played Glenn on Kelley’s Ally McBeal.) He knows how to make a great mix of humor and drama that makes you feel a lot of emotions. It is really true about how important humor is. I loved Boston Legal and that last season they started breaking down that fourth wall. It brings your audience in a little bit. (Monica’s vampire line) let them know that ‘Hey, we’re doing a show and we hope you get lost in it, but every now and then it’s nice to acknowledge that we know you’ve watched for a while and there’s something to be say we all do the same. “

Brothers on soap are often breast-bump rivals who compete for the same woman. It’s nice to see another dynamic between Finn and Chase (Josh Swickard) where Chase wants his approval, friendship and love. Finn is slowly getting warm for him.

Josh is a great boy, a sweet boy, a great actor. He is going to have a long, successful career. I really enjoy working with him. Much of the relationship that you see on the screen is the same as our off-screen relationship. He’s a great guy. And I’ve been doing this for a while, so maybe I can be a little more distant. He continues to pull me in and we translate that sort (to the screen). They have done very well to write that relationship. (Finn and Chase) support each other. There is an interesting history between them that has been set up. I like to investigate why Finn was initially so (resistant) to him. It was hard to be (aloof with Chase) because Josh is such a nice boy.

How did you find the updated version of your 18 Straight Whiskeys poetry book?

The publisher came to me and said: ‘Hey, it’s the 20th anniversary. Do you want to add some new poems to it? “I found that interesting. I had not written poetry for a long time. I lasted about 8 or 9 months and I wrote down 30 new poems and put them in a book. They tell the story of this person from 20 years ago and who he is today.

It was a strange journey. I look back on the poems I wrote in 2011. In the course of a month I had lost my father and I also became a father. I wrote a few poems to my children. I never thought I’d do that 20 years ago. I wanted to go back and edit some poems and they said, “No, you can’t do that.” So they stay the way they were from 30 years ago. Chip Kidd has designed the cover. We were really lucky (to get him).

What do you think about the decision to leave the poems in their original form?

Your ego says, “I want to go back and try again what I did.” Some poems came from just after my mother died in 1994, I lived in France and didn’t think well. But you get over your ego and your insecurities and put it there in the most honest way that you can. That is the only thing I am most proud of – this poetry book is the most honest reflection of who I am.

Back to Finn and Anna – what’s the next step and will they survive this latest conflict?

Very good things are coming. Anna and Finn have had quite a big blast. I think if their love is strong enough, they will survive. It’s a great test. She thinks he’s protecting her son. He thinks he’s protecting her daughter. People try to hold on to what they believe in. Sometimes you have to tear off the roof of the house to make your point heard. It breaks Finn’s heart to do this. For the first time in his life he has to make decisions because someone else is involved. Even if it puts an end to (Finn and Anna), he will protect his daughter.

General hospital, weekdays, ABC