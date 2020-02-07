Advertisement

The Duggars are a controversial couple. Although Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have shown their lives for the entire world through 19 Kids and Counting and Counting, there are still many things we don’t know about the famous family. And their finances still remain a bit of a mystery.

Jill Duggar’s husband, Derick Dillard, recently went to his Instagram to drop a few truth bombs about the Duggar family. And he claimed that Jim Bob controlled the finances of Counting On for his adult children, although we cannot say for sure whether this is true or false.

Anyway, it seems that Kendra and Joseph Duggar might want to earn an extra money. Kendra went to her Instagram story to share an advertisement for a product. This is what she promotes.

Kendra and Joseph Duggar are likely to attract a lot of money through “count on”

First of all, it is important to note that the Duggars earn a fair amount of money through television. Because they have been on the small screen for years and many of the family members do not have a permanent job, it is clear that they earn a living. And because Joseph and Kendra Duggar can be seen very often in the show, they also have their hand in the pot.

Romper reminds us that Joseph and Kendra have shown their wedding on Counting On, which has certainly earned them a lot of money. And the publication notes another report from In Touch Weekly on how much the Duggar family brought in on average per episode of the show.

Terence Michael, a producer of reality TV, explained that the families in reality shows usually take away about 10% of the show’s budget per episode. For the Duggars, this means that they are likely to remove between $ 25,000 and $ 40,000 per episode, because TLC costs around $ 250,000 to $ 400,000 to make each episode.

Does Joseph Duggar have a job?

We know that Kendra has no job, because the Duggar women do not have full-time jobs outside the home. But what about Joseph Duggar? According to In Touch Weekly, Joseph follows in the footsteps of many other Duggars and flipping houses.

In 2017, the publication reported that Joseph was trying to get a commercial driver’s license and property license. The commercial license would allow Joseph to operate heavy machinery, such as dump trucks, that would help him return home.

Although most Duggars did not go to university, it seems that Joseph took it upon himself to follow a little more education. The Duggars announced on Facebook in 2016: “Joseph has just completed a year at Crown Bible College and is now again working with the family-run Duggar for construction. He now plans to acquire his real estate license and his CDL license. ”

Kendra Duggar has just placed an advertisement on her Instagram

Kendra Duggar’s Instagram story | Joseph and Kendra Duggar via Instagram Story

Because Kendra and Joseph make money on TV and Joseph has other work, do they need too much money? We don’t know for sure, but Kendra’s Instagram ad makes us think they might.

“I’m really excited about this facial cleansing brush from Vanity Planet,” Kendra told her Instagram story on February 6. She then explained how it works, and she demonstrated the product on her face.

It seems that some of her Instagram walkers are not impressed by the ad. A Reddit user commented: “that was…. really hard to watch. It is certainly not so difficult to be an influencer, but none of the women is able to do it without looking deeply confused or terrified. “

Another added: “Did you see the small shrinkage when it hit her face?” O Lord. Protect me against this brush. I just need some money. “”

It is possible that Kendra comes into the life of the influencer because the other Duggar women advertise the same products. We will have to see if she continues to follow this path or keeps her Instagram the way it used to be.

